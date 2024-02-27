‘Little People, Big World’: Matt & Chris Bond, Zach On The Mend After Health Scare

In this week’s “Little People, Big World,” Zach Roloff is sharing how he’s doing amid his health issues.

After his surgery, Zach and wife Tori Roloff revealed how he is doing, saying that he’s grateful for his health and having his family by his side. He’s especially grateful for Tori, who he says has been his rock amid all their issues.

However, later on during a family bowling night out, Zach admitted he worries sometimes about their kids. He says they are all healthy now, but he’s the type who waits for the other shoe to drop.

But for now, he’s trying to take everything day by day and remain positive about everything.

As for his dad Matt Roloff, he’s currently working on his home build with girlfriend Caryn.

That’s not the only thing Matt was up to in the episode, he also had a guys night in with some pals and his ex-wife’s Amy’s husband Chris Marek.

They seemed to get along well, even if Amy wasn’t thrilled about them bonding.

“Little People, Big World” airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PET on TLC, MAX and discovery+.