‘Little People, Big World’: Zach & Tori Roloff’s Doctor Visit (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

Things are getting real on the upcoming episode of “Little People, Big World.”

In this exclusive sneak peek, Zach and Tori Roloff visit the doctor to get an update on their baby that’s on the way.

They receive the update that their child’s head is “larger and most of the long bones are about two weeks behind,” according to their doctor. The doctor says that “everything’s kind of measuring right on track for achondroplasia.”

What exactly is achondroplasia?

According to Healthline.com, “Achondroplasia is a bone growth disorder that causes disproportionate dwarfism. Dwarfism is defined as a condition of short stature as an adult. People with achondroplasia are short in stature with a normal sized torso and short limbs. It’s the most common type of disproportionate dwarfism.”

In the clip, Zach reacts to the news saying, “We were in a bit of a shock, but we always knew there would be a 50/50 chance. It was a little early to tell for sure at 20 weeks instead of the 32 week mark to find out if she’s gonna be a LP (little person) or not. But, it’s a lot to process.”

The doctor goes on to tell them that their child is otherwise healthy.

Tori then reacts saying, “I mean, it’s hard to hear that your kid is different. And like, I think just health wise with dwarfs you just never know.”

Zach adds, “It’s a little bit more heavy when you know that you’re gonna have a child that potentially is gonna have more issues or maybe have a different path than 95% of the other kids in the world.”

— Stephanie Swaim