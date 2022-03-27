Liza Minnelli Gets Standing Ovation As She Hits Oscars 2022 With Lady Gaga

Legends only!

Liza Minelli hit the stage alongside Lady Gaga at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday and the legends got a huge round of applause from the audience.

Keith Urban was one of the first on his feet, enthusiastically clapping for Liza. Followed by Zoe Kravitz and many more big stars. The group applauded the legendary entertainer as Gaga introduced her.

Gaga also showed her support for Liza by wearing a classic sparkling tuxedo, one of Liza’s most iconic looks through the years.

“You see that. The public they love you. Good evening, you know how I love working with legends. I am honored to present the final award of the evening with a true business legend, ,” Lady Gaga said to the audience.

Kristen Stewart also clapped as did director Steven Spielberg.

“She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar Award winning actress, Liza Minnelli,” Gaga shared, before reassuring Liza that she has her back as they presented Best Picture.

For her part, Liza looked stunning in a black pantsuit with pink cuffs.

