Lizzo Gushes Over College Marching Band’s Epic Rendition Of Her No. 1 Single ‘Truth Hurts’

Days before reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” got an incredible back-to-school remix.

Over Labor Day weekend, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands put a halftime-show twist on the hit song at the 2019 National Battle of the Bands, a competition between eight HBCUs at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Midway through their performance, the marching band began transitioned into “Truth Hurts,” with the flute section taking center stage to twerk to the beat, fittingly.

On Sept. 2, Lizzo caught wind of the epic performance and sent out an excited tweet.

“THEY HIT THE TRUTH HURTS FLUTE TRILL N TWERK,” she gushed in all caps, adding crying and praying emojis.

Getting love from the Aristocrat of Bands isn’t the only thing Lizzo has to celebrate this week. On Sept. 3, “Truth Hurts” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, making her the sixth female rapper to ever top the chart. The accomplishment also put Lizzo in another elite group: she, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Janelle Monaé and Cardi B are the only black women to hold the top spot this decade.

Lizzo commemorated her achievement on Instagram and made sure her fans knew the milestone wasn’t just about her.

“WE’RE NUMBER 1,” she wrote in part. “THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE.”