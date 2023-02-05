Lizzo Honors BFF Adele and Makes Beyonce Cry In Emotional Grammy Award Acceptance Speech

Lizzo just brought down the house at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

After she picked up a Grammy win for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Lizzo took the stage to a massive applause from the crowd, including Adele, Taylor Swift and Beyonce. And she used her time on stage to turn on the water works for everyone with an emotional speech shouting out her friends like Adele, and also revealing that she once skipped school to go see a Beyoncé concert.

“Let me tell you something. Me and Adele are having a good time just enjoying ourselves just rooting for our friends. So this is an amazing night. This is so unexpected,” Lizzo began her speech.

“Now that I’m up here and I’m calm, I want to dedicate this award to Prince. When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. And I was like, ‘I don’t care if my positivity bother you, what’s wrong with you?’ And this was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn’t mainstream at that point. I felt very misunderstood,” she added.

“I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world better place. And now I look around, and there’s all these songs that are about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling good! And I’m just so proud to be a part of it. Because in a world where there’s a lot of darkness and a lot of — I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good inherently. And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, like I did, just stay true to yourself, because I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”

She then went on to thank her family, he mom and sister, and her dad, before turning her speech toward Beyonce, who had a historic night at the Grammys, becoming the most awarded artist in Grammy history.

“Lastly because I feel like there are so many g.o.a.t.’d artists. Beyonce, whoo! In the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform. My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature, I’m good….And where you at, Beyonce in my eyes are wet. You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you.”

The emotional shoutout to Beyoncé brought Bey to tears and the crowd to their feet.

Talk about an epic night!

