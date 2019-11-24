Lizzo Rocks The Tiniest Purse You’ve Ever Seen For The 2019 American Music Awards

Lizzo is up for some major accolades at tonight’s American Music Awards, but she won’t be fitting any of them in her handbag! The singer rocked a bright orange tiered dress on the red carpet, but it was her fingertip-sized white purse that really stole the show.

The 31-year-old singer—who just so happens to be the nominated for three awards —paired her tiny bag with sparkly rhinestone nails. Lizzo wore white heels and mismatched white drop earrings completing her incredible on the red carpet look!

But Lizzo made sure to showcase her favorite accessory to the cameras, holding the teensy purse in front of her and waving it for the fans.

Here’s to hoping she needs a bigger bag at the end of the night!