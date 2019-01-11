Logan Paul Sparks Backlash After Declaring He’ll ‘Go Gay’ For One Month

Logan Paul has yet again found himself in hot water.

The controversial YouTube star was roundly criticized online on Friday for his problematic New Year’s resolution: to “go gay” for one month.

Logan announced his eyebrow-raising plans on an episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast earlier this week. He and co-host Mike Majlak told listeners they were embarking on a series of extreme monthly challenges, including going “sober and vegan” for the month of January, and indulging in a “fatal February” full of gluttony and debauchery.

“Day one: steak, big bottles of Tito’s [vodka] and s*** – just wylin’ out,” Mike described their February plans.

Logan then teased their resolution for the following month, which he dubbed “male-only March.”

“We’re going to attempt to go gay for just one month,” he explained.

“And then swing… and go back,” Mike added.

Logan’s resolution quickly caught flack from Twitter users, including celebrities and prominent LGBT activists.

“Being gay isn’t a choice, being gay isn’t a phase, being gay shouldn’t be used for a trend and subscribers. Grow up Logan Paul,” wrote Disney Channel star Skai Jackson.

Being gay isn’t a choice, being gay isn’t a phase, being gay shouldn’t be used for a trend and subscribers. Grow up Logan Paul. pic.twitter.com/peCFmpBSpe — Skai Jackson ♡ (@skaijackson) January 11, 2019

“Logan Paul joking about being gay ‘for one month’ while countless LGBT+ around the world are killed & committing suicide for their sexuality, is disgusting,” tweeted YouTuber Daniel Preda. “He continues to be an awful representation of the YouTube community & shows he truly has learned NOTHING over the last year.”

Logan Paul joking about being gay “for one month” while countless LGBT+ around the world are killed & committing suicide for their sexuality, is disgusting. He continues to be an awful representation of the YouTube community & shows he truly has learned NOTHING over the last year — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) January 11, 2019

“In 26 states, your employer can fire you for being LGBTQ,” wrote Charlotte Clymer of the Human Rights Campaign. “LGBTQ children are as much as 7x more likely than their cisgender, heterosexual peers to die by suicide. Nearly a third of LGBTQ children report being bullied on school grounds. Cool prank, Logan Paul.”

In 26 states, your employer can fire you for being LGBTQ. LGBTQ children are as much as 7x more likely than their cisgender, heterosexual peers to die by suicide. Nearly a third of LGBTQ children report being bullied on school grounds. Cool prank, Logan Paul. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 11, 2019

GLAAD even chimed in, swiftly taking aim at Logan’s line of thinking.

“That’s not how it works, @LoganPaul,” the group tweeted.

A few hours later, the 23-year-old tweeted back at the organization, acknowledging he was to blame.

“Very poor choice of words… my fault,” he wrote. “Let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week?”

very poor choice of words… my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week? https://t.co/Ki8RKgMJOO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 12, 2019

This isn’t the first time Logan has admitted wrongdoing amid widespread outrage.

In 2017, the “Foursome” actor uploaded a YouTube vlog depicting the corpse of a man who had died of suicide by hanging in Japan’s “suicide forest.”

The video was widely condemned by fans and stars alike, and Logan released multiple apology videos following the backlash.

WATCH: Logan Paul Describes His Rough Year: ‘It’s Time To Grow Up & Stop Doing Dumb S***’

