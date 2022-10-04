Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon, Dead At 90

Country music has lost a legend.

Loretta Lynn, a Kentucky coal miner’s daughter that ultimately became a country music icon, has died at the age of 90.

The beloved singer-songwriter’s family announced that she passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement obtained by Access Hollywood.

Loretta was born on April 14, 1932, in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her father, was a coal miner, which inspired her 1969 classic hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Over the course of her 60-year career, she garnered 51 Top 10 hits, sold over 45 million albums worldwide, won a handful of GRAMMY awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Loretta was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years Oliver Vanetta “Doolittle” Lynn, her daughter Betty Sue Lynn and son Jack Benny Lynn.

She is survived by her daughters Patsy Lynn Russell, Peggy Lynn, Clara (Cissie) Marie Lynn and her son Ernest Ray Lynn as well as a number of grandchildren great-grandchildren.