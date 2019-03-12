Lori Loughlin Deletes Social Media Amid Massive College Bribery Scandal: Where Is She Now?

Lori Loughlin is keeping a low profile amid her alleged involvement in a bombshell college bribery scandal.

The “Full House” alum wiped her social media on Tuesday, following the news that she was among dozens accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar college admissions cheating scheme connected to multiple elite universities.

More than 40 people have been indicted in the case so far, including Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman. The “Desperate Housewives” alum, along with Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were taken into federal custody on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Loughlin, however, is on location in Vancouver filming “Garage Sale Mysteries” for Hallmark Channel and was not arrested, Access has learned. The 54-year-old’s Twitter and Instagram pages disappeared shortly after the allegations went public.

She, Giannulli and Huffman have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Others are facing charges including racketeering, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit money laundering, the affidavit states.

Huffman’s husband, “Shameless” star William H. Macy, was not among those arrested nor is he specifically named in court documents.

Federal prosecutors allege that the widespread conspiracy includes falsifying entrance exam scores and bribing athletic coaches and recruiters between 2011 and February of this year. Huffman and Giannulli are expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon. Loughlin’s surrender to authorities is reportedly being arranged.

Access has reached out to Loughlin and Huffman’s respective reps for comment.

Loughlin and Giannulli are parents to daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20. Huffman and Macy also have two daughters, Sofia Grace, 18, and Georgia Grace, 16.

