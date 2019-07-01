Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dead At 27 Years Old

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at just 27 years old.

According to multiple reports, police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, and pronounced Skaggs dead at the scene.

According to CNN, police say no foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.

The Angels released a statement on Twitter sharing their devastation about the news.

https://twitter.com/Angels/status/1145798021780840448/photo/1

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels statement said. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Angels were set to play against the Texas Rangers, but due to Tyler’s sudden passing, the game was postponed.

Tyler had shared an Instagram snap of the team heading to Texas just 22 hours before his death. He wrote, “Howdy ya’ll” alongside his post.

Tyler is survived by his wife Carlie, whom he married last year. On Valentine’s Day, Tyler shared a photo from their wedding day and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life.”

He shared a similarly sweet message in honor of her birthday in late January, writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and love of my life. Cheers to many more years of happiness.”

Carlie has a private Instagram profile and has not released a statement at this time.

MLB posted a statement to Twitter from commissioner Rob Manfred that read in part, “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Story developing…