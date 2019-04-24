Louis Tomlinson Gets Emotional About His Mother’s Death In New Video With Elderly Man Named Richard

If this video doesn’t have you tearing up we don’t know what will!

One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson set out to help an 83-year-old man named Richard complete his bucket list.

Louis and Richard both experienced great loss, which bonded them together from the start. Richard lost his wife Pat from Alzheimer’s in December of 2016 and Louis lost his mother Johannah to cancer around the same time.

“She was 43. Yeah, young. We’re a big family, as well, so it hit us hard,” Louis explained about his mom’s passing.

“They say time heals, which in fact it does,” Richard told Louis. “When Pat died, you see, I couldn’t get over it…I just used to break down. But, over the years you’ve got to get on with life.”

And that’s exactly what the two unlikely friends set out to do! Louis took Richard to check a special task off the list – flying a helicopter!

Next, the duo completed another exciting item – driving a racecar.

Richard always wanted a tattoo, but opted to give Louis one instead! The retiree signed his initials on Louis’ arm.

To round the day out, Louis and Richard rode on a rollercoaster and Richard performed at Louis’ concert and totally blew everyone away with his incredible voice!

*Wipes tears*

We can bet that Johannah and Pat would be very proud of these two!

