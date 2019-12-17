‘Love Actually’: Keira Knightley & Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s Age Difference Is Freaking The Internet Out

It’s been more than 16 years since “Love Actually” hit theaters, instantly cementing itself as a holiday classic. While many fans have come to know the movie extremely well over that time, one mind-blowing detail about the film had somehow escaped the attention of many – until this week.

In the film, Keira Knightley plays a young woman named Juliet who ties the knot with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Peter. Meanwhile, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) serves as Peter’s best man and wedding videographer, all while harboring an unrequited love for the bride.

In a separate plot line, Thomas Brodie-Sangster portrays a preteen named Sam who is hopelessly in love with a classmate and seeks advice on his crush from stepdad Daniel (Liam Neeson).

While Keira and Thomas’ characters are in completely different stages in their lives – one exchanging vows and the other navigating a middle school crush – the actors themselves were astonishingly closer in age than many realized.

“Yearly reminder that there is only a five year age gap between Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually,” Twitter user Madeleine Lloyd-Jones posted earlier this week.

In fact, Keira (who is now 34) was only 18 when “Love Actually” hit theaters. Thomas (who is now 29) was 13 at the time, making the two merely half a decade apart in age.

Lloyd-Jones’ tweet quickly went viral, with thousands of users sharing their flabbergasted replies.

“I was today years old when I learned this,” one wrote.

“HAD TO GOOGLE AND STILL DON’T BELIEVE EVEN THOUGH I KNOW IT’S TRUE,” another tweeted.

“He looks 5 and she looks 25,” a third fan replied.

The fun fact inspired more chatter about age differences in the film, including those between Keira, Chiwetel and Andrew’s characters.

Chiwetel was 26 when he married Keira onscreen, making them eight years apart. The difference was even bigger between the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress and Andrew, who was 30 at the time.

Thomas was closer in age to his own “Love Actually” screen partner, Olivia Olson. The actress and singer was 11 when she played Sam’s romantic interest, Joanna.

