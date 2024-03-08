‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion Trailer Teases Major Drama: ‘Get Your EpiPens Ready’

Get your EpiPens ready – Netflix just released the “Love Is Blind” Season 6 reunion trailer and by the looks of it there will be lots of drama in next week’s episode.

In fact, in the first 10 seconds of the minute-long trailer, Clay Gravesande, who told his fiancé Amber Desiree “AD” Smith that he wasn’t ready to marry her during their wedding, admits, “She’s honestly the love of my life and I did make a mistake.”

Another scene shows Sarah Ann Bick, who stirred up controversy this season over her love triangle with Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski, exclaim, “I’m a ‘pick me’ girl? You’re the ‘pick me’ girl,” appearing to address Laura over Zoom. Sarah Ann is also seated next to Jeramey and the two are holding hands, seemingly hinting at their present relationship status.

The trailer also revealed that past “Love Is Blind” castmates will be in the audience, such as Season 4’s Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah and Season 1’s Giannina Gibelli, and they even ask questions!

“Were condoms not an option?” Giannina Gibelli asks Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés after the couple, who did get married, spent much time this season discussing various birth control methods since Amy was not on the pill and the couple did not want to have an unwanted pregnancy.

In the last few seconds of the dramatic trailer, Trevor Sova appears on the stage and is asked about the allegations that he had a secret girlfriend while filming the show.

The reunion episode drops March 13 at 9pm EST / 6pm PST on Netflix.