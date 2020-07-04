‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jessica Batten Shows Off New Boyfriend In July Fourth Snap

Jessica Batten has found love! The ‘Love Is Blind’ star made her relationship with new beau, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, Instagram official, posting pics of their holiday weekend festivities

“I’m thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness,” Batten wrote. “I hope you all do the same. For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again.”

While many were quick to congratulate the happy couple, including fellow cast mates Kelly, Diamond and Carlton, a few had questions about the mystery man.

“How long has it been?” one follower asked. “4 months and it’s flown. We’ve been hiding out during quarantine haha!” Batten replied.

WATCH: ‘Love Is Blind’: Lauren & Cameron Were Shocked At Jessica Giving Her Dog Wine

Fans of the breakout Netflix reality show first got to know Batten as she and Mark Cuevas developed a romance, ultimately getting engaged during the course of the show. At their wedding, Batten ultimately decided the 10-year age gap between the two was too much to overcome and left Cuevas at the altar.

The topic of Batten’s age sensitivity quickly became a social media obsession, and led one follower to ask her a sarcastic question about her new boyfriend.

“Is he 34 or 24?” the fan asked. “He was 34 at the time of filming so it turns out that’s exactly what I was looking for 😂. Thanks for asking!” Batten replied.