‘Love Is Blind’s’ Matthew Duliba Reveals New Girlfriend After Appearing On Season 6

It looks like Matthew Duliba has found love outside of the pods.

In an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, the “Love is Blind” Season 6 alum revealed that he’s in a relationship.

When a follower asked, “Do you like Spanish/Latin [women],” he replied, “Funny you should ask, this is Vanesa, my gf,” sharing a smiling selfie of him and his partner.

Matthew went on to reveal that he and Vanesa spent the day together on the day the rest of his “Love is Blind” cast filmed this season’s reunion.

“This picture was taken the same day as the reunion. We went to the Charlotte FC soccer game with friends,” he explained.

Matthew was seen connecting on the pods with both Amber Grant and AD Smith, though he got in hot water with the ladies after they found out he’d told them similar things.

While Matthew ultimately left the show without a proposal, AD revealed during the reunion that they went on two dates after filming.

However, she shared that things didn’t work out between them due to their “different lifestyles.”

“He’s extremely to the clock. Every minute is planned out whereas I’m kind of with the wind a little bit, and he just wants different things and so do I, and we just left it right there,” she said.