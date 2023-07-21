‘Love Island’ Shopping Guide: Buy Things Inspired By Your Favorite Reality Show

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Looking to fall in love with the ultimate summer vibe? We’ve got your perfect match!

Beat the heat in style with these “Love Island” inspired deals that’ll have you feeling your best.

From sexy swimwear to luxe skincare, your summer just got even hotter – no sweat required!

Get your glow on with SolaWave’s red light therapy and microcurrent wand and give your complexion an added boost with cooling hydrogel eye patches.

Hit the pool or the surf in trendy one and two-piece suits that look as good IRL as they do on the gram! And, show off your killer taste with perfect accessories including a glitter hammock and colorful beach umbrella.

Looking for the ultimate day-to-night look? NastyGal’s shimmering fishnet dress will take you from the beach to the club while turning heads the whole time.

And don’t forget to top your ensemble with cute heart-shaped sunnies!

Womens Diamante Fishnet Halterneck Dress by Nasty Gal$90.40Womens Diamante Fishnet Halterneck Dress – Beige – S/M – Barely there. Feel fierce in our halterneck dress, with a head turning sheer fabric and sparkling diamante details. Style with sandals, cowboy boots, or strappy heels for a look that will take you from festivals and raves to upcoming parties. Buy Now

Womens Sequin Strappy Mini Bodycon Dress by Nasty Gal $34.00Womens Sequin Strappy Mini Bodycon Dress – Black – 4 – A moment for the dress. Our strappy sequin bodycon mini dress is perfect for happy hours and holiday parties. Buy Now

Grand Cayman Monokini Swimsuit by Yandy$36.95Take a dip in this sexy monokini swimsuit featuring a plunging V-neckline, halter ties, a cut-in center with metal O-ring accent, a tie back closure, double hip straps, and a cheeky cut back. Buy Now

Princess Eye Patch by Verishop$34.00Silver/platinum. A delicate hydrogel patch that brightens and tightens the skin around the eyes. Kocostar princess eye patch is made of soft hydrogel material that contain a platinum component, giving the gel a luxurious silver color. The uniquely shaped hydrogels make it easy for the patches to stay on the skin and reach areas around the eye for concentrated care. The patches will hydrate and firm the areas under your eyes making them brighter and healthier! A Buy Now

Beach Cabana | Casa Fes by SUNNYLIFE$180.00SHADE FOR DAYS Live your life in the sun with SUNNYLiFE. Get shade for days! The SUNNYLiFE Cabana has room to relax and unwind. It’s the ultimate must have for any shade seeker. Buy Now

Beach Sounds | Utopia Melon by SUNNYLIFE$65.00SOUNDS OF SUMMER Live your life in the sun with SUNNYLiFE. Every beach trip deserves a soundtrack. It’s time to turn up the volume and enjoy the sounds of SUMMER on the SUNNYLiFE Beach Sounds Speaker. Buy Now

Hammock Float | Glitter by SUNNYLIFE$30.00LAY BACK CHILL Relax into SUMMER like a pro with the Glitter Hammock Float. Designed to be used as both a seat and lounger, the Hammock Float is super chic and serves multiple purposes. With an inflated pillow on either side, the ultra-comfortable Hammock Float features a net centre to make sure you are cool, comfy and supported all SUMMER long!

Rose Quartz Crystal Eye Mask by Dermstore$99.00Inspired by the crystal masks that empresses in China have used for thousands of years, this rose quartz crystal eye mask seeks to soothe and relax the eye area. Great for meditation and as a luxe addition to your beauty routine. Buy Now

Womens Heart Pearl Sunglasses by Nasty Gal$18.40Womens Heart Pearl Sunglasses – White – One Size – Heart eyes. Feel cute in our heart sunglasses, with statement overiszed, heart shaped lenses, and pearl detailing on the frames. Pair with a white mini dress for the ultimate bachelorette party look, or add it to your wedding day look to inject some fun into our pictures. Buy Now

Tropical Eye Patch by Verishop$34.00Kocostar Tropical Eye Patches is made of soft and delicate hydrogel material, which contains natural tropical fruit component that gives the gel a natural fruit color. The shaped hydrogels makes it easy for the patch to stay on the skin and reach areas around the eye for concentrated care. Stick the patches on for 15 minutes everyday and it will leave your eyes looking brighter and tighter everyday! Buy Now

Beach Umbrella | Utopia Multi by SUNNYLIFE$90.00SHADE FOR DAYS Live your life in the sun with SUNNYLiFE.

The SUNNYLiFE Beach Umbrella is the ultimate essential for any shade seeker. Buy Now

Womens Floral Underwire Ruffle Bikini Set by Nasty Gal$19.60Womens Floral Underwire Ruffle Bikini Set – Orange – 2 – Catching flights. Feel fierce in our bikini set, which includes an underwired bikini top and high leg bikini bottoms, with a vobrant floral print and ruffle detailing. Style it with sandals, a sarong, and sunglasses for a vacation look that will turn heads at the poolside. Buy Now

Very Necessary Heatless Curl Set by Verishop$39.99The Very Necessary Heatless Curl Set is a fast and easy way to get gorgeous, frizz-free curls! Our flexible wire is covered in luxuriously soft satin for ultimate wrapping control and a comfortable fit. Wear overnight or during the daytime for a few hours to refresh and reshape your curls. Buy Now

Vintage Lie On | De Playa Esmeralda by SUNNYLIFE$85.00LAY BACK CHILL Limited edition SUNNYLiFE X Daimon Downey. Bondi born Daimon Downey has collaborated with SUNNYLiFE for our NEW collection. Inspired by nostalgic SUMMER days in the European sun.

SUMMER is more fun with SUNNYLiFE x Daimon Downey!

Lay back, relax and float away to paradise with the De Playa Vintage Lie-On made from Cotton Coated PVC and Phthalate free PVC.

it’s time to take SUMMER to the next level with SUNNYLiFE’s effortlessly cool vintage float range. Buy Now