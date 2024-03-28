Luann De Lesseps Reveals If She’s Dating Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ex Olivier Sarkozy

Countess Luann is looking for love!

“RHONY” alum Luann De Lesseps joins co-host Lauren Herbert on this week’s episode of “Housewives Nightcap” to chat about her new single and cabaret show tour titled “Marry F Kill.”

While chatting, Lu gives an update on her love life, sharing, “I’m enjoying dating because I do love men. I really do … I do think that 2024 for me will be the year that I do find love again.”

When asked if her next love will be with Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex Olivier Sarkozy after the two were spotted out together, she said …

Plus, comedian Heather McDonald, who hosts the popular podcast “Juicy Scoop, joins the podcast to chat Lauren and co-host Emily Orozco about her successful career and some piping hot Bravo tea.

Listen to the full episode interview below and subscribe to “Housewives Nightcap” wherever you listen to podcasts for all the exclusive gossip about your favorite Bravo shows.