Lucy From ‘The Chronicles Of Narnia’ Is All Grown Up: See Her Transformation!

Lucy Pevensie is all grown up!

Child star Georgie Henley was only 10 years old when “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” hit theaters in 2005, grossing more than $765 million at the box office. She gained fame portraying Lucy, the youngest member of the Pevensie siblings, in the franchise’s two sequels, “Prince Caspian” in 2008 and “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” in 2010.

Despite the films’ massive success, we haven’t seen much of Georgie over the past decade. Since the series wrapped, the child star has lived life largely out of the spotlight. She focused on her education, attending the University of Cambridge, and was selective with her post-“Narnia” roles – choosing to return to the big screen only a few times.

For those who haven’t seen Georgie since her “Narnia” days, the actress is all grown up – so much so we hardly recognized her! Now 25, the UK native has transformed from an adorable tween into an accomplished actress. She’s currently appearing in Starz’s “The Spanish Princess” as Margaret “Meg” Tudor and was also cast in HBO’s since-scrapped “Game of Thrones” prequel series.

Georgie has also been keeping fans up to date on her life on Instagram:

While Georgie’s time on the “Narnia” set was nearly half a lifetime ago, she loves to look back on that special period of her life. The actress shared a slideshow of childhood memories from the series on Instagram back in May, and she reminisced about how much joy she and her co-stars shared.

“Honestly all we did was smile every single day, we’re so lucky lucky lucky,” she wrote in part.