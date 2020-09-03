Lucy From ‘The Chronicles Of Narnia’ Is All Grown Up: See Her Transformation!

Lucy Pevensie is all grown up!
Child star Georgie Henley was only 10 years old when “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” hit theaters in 2005, grossing more than $765 million at the box office. She gained fame portraying Lucy, the youngest member of the Pevensie siblings, in the franchise’s two sequels, “Prince Caspian” in 2008 and “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” in 2010.
Despite the films’ massive success, we haven’t seen much of Georgie over the past decade. Since the series wrapped, the child star has lived life largely out of the spotlight. She focused on her education, attending the University of Cambridge, and was selective with her post-“Narnia” roles – choosing to return to the big screen only a few times.
For those who haven’t seen Georgie since her “Narnia” days, the actress is all grown up – so much so we hardly recognized her! Now 25, the UK native has transformed from an adorable tween into an accomplished actress. She’s currently appearing in Starz’s “The Spanish Princess” as Margaret “Meg” Tudor and was also cast in HBO’s since-scrapped “Game of Thrones” prequel series.
Georgie has also been keeping fans up to date on her life on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Baftas?!! Last time I was at the Royal Albert Hall it was for the LWW premiere so this felt pretty surreal. Only this time Roger Deakins was in the room (phwoar). So great to celebrate British film, and I’m glad that BAFTA took the time to acknowledge the disappointing lack of diversity in the acting nominations. Thank you so much @rixo / @tessapackardlondon / @pauledmonds217 / @lancomeofficial for making my art deco discoball dreams come true!!! 🦩✨
View this post on Instagram
celebrating The Spanish Princess, coming your way May 5th on Starz and Amazon Prime! I’m so happy to be a small cog in such a lovely big machine and am so proud of all the beautiful people involved, especially these leading ladies – seeing them shine onscreen makes my heart so full!! Thank you @bethleahymua + @bobbibrownprostudio for painting my face, and thank you mum for telling me my hair looked nice when I was stressing about it and picking me up some really fab granny pants from M+S. Also my bag is an @elizabethilsley piece and it’s probably my favourite thing I own, go check out her designs because she is the cat’s pyjamas 💖
While Georgie’s time on the “Narnia” set was nearly half a lifetime ago, she loves to look back on that special period of her life. The actress shared a slideshow of childhood memories from the series on Instagram back in May, and she reminisced about how much joy she and her co-stars shared.
“Honestly all we did was smile every single day, we’re so lucky lucky lucky,” she wrote in part.
View this post on Instagram
went thru all my old LWW pics – 1) back filming with the boys after a month of diff schedules 2) was so jealous of everyone riding so they let me practice anyway 3) Tilda took us to a nearby farm on our lunchbreak 4) snowball fight with our 1st AD KC after work (crew watched, I won obvs) 5) littlest weapon on set vs biggest 6) goblin reading 7) tank cuddles with Will 8) last day in NZ with Perry and Phil 9) 9th birthday dinner 10) playing in snow with Andrew on very last day 🤍 honestly all we did was smile every single day, we’re so lucky lucky lucky