Lucy Hale Dishes On Her First ‘Chaotic And Crazy’ Fashion Week After Move To NYC

Lucy Hale is living life in the city!

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum caught up with Access Hollywood at the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week to chat about her recent move to the Big Apple.

“I moved here a couple days ago for the next six months so there’s a lot of fun things happening at once,” she said. “It’s my first legit Fashion Week, and I now understand what people say when it’s chaotic and crazy, but it’s really fun. It just blows my mind how much work goes into a 10-minute show. It’s very cool to see everything up close.”

WATCH: Lucy Hale Hopes ‘PLL’ Fans Will Love Her New ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff

The 30-year-old actress relocated to New York City to start working on the highly-anticipated CW show “Katy Keene.” She’s taking on the starring role of the clothing designer in the “Riverdale” spinoff. “We start on Monday, actually is our first day of filming,” Lucy revealed. We’re filming in New York. We got really lucky.”

WATCH: Lucy Hale Swears By This Fitness Mantra

While Lucy’s schedule has been action-packed, her former “PLL” co-stars have also been celebrating milestones of their own. In fact, Shay Mitchell is expecting her first child very soon — and she’s been totally slaying the game!

“We were just looking at picture of her this morning,” Lucy gushed. “Only she can look that amazing nine months pregnant!”

— Gabi Duncan