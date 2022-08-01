Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Hosting The CMA Awards

Country crooner Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning are teaming up to host the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

During Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Luke who was guest hosting with Ryan Seacrest announced the news.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” says Bryan. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” says Manning. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor,” he added in a press release.

This will be the country superstar’s second time hosting the CMA Awards.

The “56th Annual CMA Awards” will broadcast live from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.