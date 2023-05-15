Luke Bryan Promises ‘American Idol’ Finale Will Be The ‘Best Ever’: ‘Big, Big Night’

America is only a week away from crowning this year’s “American Idol.”

With only three singers left, Luke Bryan chatted with Access Hollywood about his predictions for the season finale.

“It’s gonna feel like a big, big night … it’s just gonna be fun,” he shared. “So many people have worked so hard to get to the finale to the finale night and I think it’s time for everybody to sit back, have fun, watch these kids shine.”

Luke also noted that he believes this season’s finale will be the “best ever.”

On Sunday America voted Iam Tongi, Colin Stough and Megan Danielle to next week’s season finale.

While chatting with Access Hollywood, Lionel Richie explained why the singers already have a career no matter who comes out on top.

“Let me just say that when you get to the top five, the top 10 really … you got a career you really have something to work with,” Lionel explained. “We’ve got 20 million people (watching) a night … billion impressions and people know their names.”

“American Idol” airs Sunday and Monday nights at 8 PM ET on ABC.