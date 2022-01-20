Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Expecting Their First Child: ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited To Start A Family’

Luke Combs is going to be a dad!

The “Forever After All” crooner announced on Thursday that he and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

The couple broke the news with matching Instagram photos of themselves posing by the beach. In the first snap, Nicole rests a hand on her growing baby bump, while Luke helps her hold up their son-to-be’s sonogram.

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” the singer captioned his post. “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.”

Nicole seemed just as excited in her own celebratory caption.

“This may be the best year yet,” she wrote. “Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

The country music community cheered on the parents-to-be in the comment section.

Kane Brown wrote, “BRO!!!! Congrats my guy! Gonna be a lot harder to jump on call of duty now though.”

Maren Morris gushed, “Congratulations, y’all!”

Ashley McBride added, “This is FANTASTIC!! Congratulations you two!!!!”

Luke and Nicole’s happy news comes five months after the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Florida in August 2020 following their November 2018 engagement.