Luke Perry Remembered By ‘90210’ Co-Stars On What Would Have Been His 54th Birthday

The cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” is keeping the memory of late co-star Luke Perry close on a bittersweet day.

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green were among the alums of the hit ’90s TV drama who paid tribute to their friend on Oct. 11, which would have been his 54th birthday. Luke was 52 when he died last March, days after suffering a massive stroke.

To honor her late screen partner, Jennie shared a black-and-white selfie of the two of them together, captioning it, “Forever in my heart.”

Tori, meanwhile, reflected on Luke’s memory in a Sunday update to her fans, which featured a photo of her and her 3-year-old son Beau.

“Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s every day. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe,” she wrote in part.

Brian posted a throwback photo of himself with Luke from a beach photoshoot for “90210.”

“Happy Birthday brother!! Love You,” he wrote, adding a heart.

For her part, Shannen Doherty shared a photograph of the “Riverdale” star on her Instagram Story and simply wrote, “Luke.”

Ian Ziering also sent out a post in Luke’s honor. The “Swamp Thing” actor posted an “90210”-era snap of Luke, Ian, Brian and Jason Priestly posing as a foursome.

“All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP,” he wrote.

Luke made a huge impact on his “90210” family, and his sudden passing hit them hard.

“The reality of it, I kind of refuse to let it sink in. It doesn’t seem real, you know?” Jennie told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover earlier this year. “Just yesterday, I saw a phone number pop on my phone, and I thought it said LP – and it didn’t, it said JP. It was someone else. But for that second, it was hard.”

Luke Perry’s Life In Photos View Gallery

Luke is also beloved by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack, who is an AEW wrestler.

When Jack stopped by Access Daily last November, he recalled how Luke would support him during his matches.

“He used to always come to the shows, and he wanted to disguise himself, so that people wouldn’t be asking for pictures and all that,” he explained. “And he’d put a mask on a lot of the time, which you think would be a good disguise, but then you’d look out and there’d be one person wearing a mask!”

WATCH: Luke Perry’s Son Jack Remembers This Sweet Gesture That Late Dad Did At His Wrestling Matches

