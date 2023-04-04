Luxury Candles For Less Than $50 That Will Make You Feel Fancy

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Give your home new aromatic ambiance with these luxurious candles that’ll elevate your living space without breaking the bank!

Whether you’re a fan of Diptyque’s classic sophistication or trendy and modern selections from Jill & Ally, each item in this collection is priced under $50 and offers a sensory experience for everyone.

Seeking a moment of calm after a long day or just looking to add an upscale touch to your décor? We’ve got just the indulgence you’re looking for.

Shop now and discover the perfect scent to create the home atmosphere you want!

Instant Karma Candle by Snif$49.00A dark and dreamy scent with only the best intentions. This creamy blend of cardamom, cinnamon, and vetiver is spicy, warm, and sensual. Light up and set the mood for a cozy night in or a nightcap in cool company. Buy Now

Love You, Mean It – Rose Quartz Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$45.00Love you, mean it! Light this 2-wick, 100% soy candle to open your heart to unconditional love, friendship and trust. Once the wax has melted, save the rose quartz crystals to manifest love and compassion. Buy Now

Organize Your Chaos – Green Fluorite Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$45.00Organize your life when you light this candle to spark joy, knowledge and regain order. Once the wax has melted, keep the green fluorite crystals to inspire & innovate. Buy Now

F THIS CANDLE by Ryan Porter | Candler$29.00100% Natural Soy Wax fragranced with Essential Oils hand poured in the USA. Cruelty free, 60+ Hr burn time, contains no gross goop. No carcinogens, no parabens, no phthalates. Buy Now

Peace & Quiet – Amethyst Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$45.00Looking for some peace and quiet? Then light this 2-wick candle to bring a calm and meditative balance to your surroundings. Once the wax has melted, keep the amethyst crystals for continued serenity. Buy Now

Good Vibes – Crystal Candle Votive Trio by Jill & Ally$48.00A beautiful trio of our best-selling floral & fruity scents to invite good vibes in to your space. Each 2.5 oz votive has an 18hr burn time and contains crystal chips. Buy Now

I SEE IT, I LIKE IT CANDLE by Ryan Porter | Candler$41.00100% Natural Soy Wax fragranced with Essential Oils and hand poured in the USA. Cruelty free, 60+ Hr burn time, contains no gross goop. No carcinogens, no parabens, no phthalates. Buy Now

Rhea Kalo Black & White Stripes Small Candle by SSENSE$30.00Wax candle. Hand-sculpted glass vessel in white featuring hand-painted stripes in black. Coloration and finishing may vary. Buy Now

VIGYL Bareskin Candle by SSENSE$40.00Hand-poured Scented Soy Wax-blend Candle. Features Top Notes Of Amber And Lavender. Heart Notes Of African Orange Flower. Base Notes Of Angelica, Ambrette. Buy Now

Boy Smells Petal Candle by SSENSE$35.00Old and new meet in this hyper floral concoction. Magnolia, night blooming tuberose, and wild geranium fill the headspace while golden amber, patchouli, and exotic musk make for an intoxicating accord of base notes. Buy Now

Diptyque Mimosa Mini Candle by SSENSE$40.00Hand-poured scented paraffin wax candle. Features notes of mimosa blossoms and honey. Glass vessel with logo at face. Buy Now