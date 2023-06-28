Madonna Hospitalized In ICU For ‘Serious Bacterial Infection,’ Postpones Tour

Madonna is on the road to recovery following a health scare.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that the 64-year-old was hospitalized recently for a “serious” bacterial infection.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Adding, “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna was set to kick off her highly-anticipated “Celebration” tour in Vancouver on July 15.