‘MAFS’: Brennan Leaves Emily Shocked, Austin Upset About How He’s Been Portrayed

This week on “Married at First Sight,” Becca is feeling unsure about things with Austin ahead of decision day.

She said she thinks he acts different on and off camera, and appears to be more concerned about how he comes across as compared to caring about her feelings.

In a conversation captured on behind-the-scenes cameras, the couple got into a tense argument about how Austin thinks she’s making him look bad on camera.

Emily was feeling optimistic about her and Brennan’s future at the beginning of the episode. But things started to take a turn at dinner, when Brennan says he sees her as a friend more than a romantic partner.

She was really not happy about him saying that, and appeared shocked that he would say that. He also went in when it came to what he sees as Emily’s “red flags” that he doesn’t like, saying he thinks she’s a negative person and that they don’t have romantic chemistry.

She was shocked about him calling her negative and ended up storming away from the dinner in tears.

Things got even worse when Emily met up with Clare, who claimed that Brennan has been going on dates behind her back and asked Cameron to go on double dates with him.

Emily confronted Brennan about it, and he denied it, but Emily was over it and things ended with him saying he would come and get his stuff.

Brennan came to the apartment and packed up, and just like that, it seems like Brennan and Emily are over.

“Married At First Sight”- produced by Kinetic Content – airs Wednesdays at 8pm PT/ET on Lifetime.