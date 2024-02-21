‘MAFS’: Cameron’s Shocking Confession, Emily & Brennan Bond

This week on “Married at First Sight,” there were revelations!

Chloe told Michael she wants to spend some time apart so that she can be with her pets and also process everything, and he was a bit worried about what that could mean for their relationship.

Their time apart seemed to give them both perspective, and when they reunited they both had said they missed each other.

But it seems like one thing that could be an issue in their relationship in the future is how they both respond to conflict. During a party at their shared apartment, Chloe learned that Michael is a “people pleaser,” and she admitted she has the same tendency, which could cause issues down the line for them.

Later, Chloe brought up their people pleasing tendencies and how communication is going to be important in their relationship. They both seem to be on the same page about where to go from here.

Becca and Austin are facing more issues. Becca was really upset over a comment he had made off camera about not being sure about the future of their relationship.

They met up with the experts, and Becca broke down in tears sharing about how rejected she’s been feeling amid their intimacy issues.

Things appeared to improve after speaking with the experts, and they both say they’re committed to making things work ahead of decision day.

Emily has been on the mend after her ATV accident, and she and Brennan seem to be closer than ever. And it seems like they are feeling more positive about where their relationship is headed.

Brennan met up with Cameron to see how he’s doing amid his health issues and to talk about Clare.

And Cameron said something surprising about decision day, saying he would stay with Clare if she says she wants to.

