‘MAFS’: Emily & Brennan Brought Closer By ATV Crash, Orion Asks Lauren For Friendship

This week on “Married at First Sight,” Emily and Brennan were brought closer together by her ATV accident.

After her scary crash last episode, fans got an update on how Emily is doing. It looks like she’s going to be ok despite the scary incident, but she did have a ton of stitches on her head.

Brennan said he’s grateful that she’s going to be ok and talked about their “bond” through the ordeal.

Chloe and Michael are getting ready to head to the couples retreat, and Chloe is still having some struggles with Michael’s fashion sense.

Once they arrived, they opened up to the group about how they’ve been handling things since getting married at first sight.

But things got tense at dinner when Orion said he hopes to bridge the gap with Lauren after their breakup. She feels like he’s a different person around the group as compared to when they’re alone and is struggling to want to connect.

They had a one-on-one chat after dinner and Lauren straight up told him she thinks he’s being fake.

Orion apologized for being distant and wants to have a friendship, but Lauren seems to be thinking it’s a bit too little too late.

Emily and Brennan came back to the house, and somehow Emily remained upbeat despite her harrowing situation and her injury on her head. It seems like going through that traumatic experience brought them closer together

Becca is really upset still about her and Austin’s lack of intimacy, but Austin seems like he’s a bit over the topic.

“Married At First Sight”- produced by Kinetic Content – airs Wednesdays at 8pm PT/ET on Lifetime.