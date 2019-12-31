‘Magic Mike’ Star Alex Pettyfer Proposes To Supermodel Toni Garrn With A Stunning Ring

Congratulations are in order for Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn! The 29-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of ten months, 27-year-old model Toni Garrn and the two could not seem more in love.

“Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate,” Alex captioned a Boomerang video of the two smooching, where Toni’s dazzling ring stood front-and-center. “I got both,” he adorably concluded.

In her post, Toni revealed that the “Beastly” actor had made her his fiancée on Christmas Eve. “Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” the Victoria’s Secret model captioned a still-version photo of the two kissing. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.”

The two started dating earlier this year, which Toni mentioned in a sweet Instagram story documenting the couple’s 2019 love story. “In the last year of this decade I met this one,” she captioned a video of her and Alex dancing to the Billie Eilish song “Bad Guy.”

The actress then shared a series of photos of her and Alex going from dating to engaged! Toni showed off her brand-new ring and concluded, “Onto 2020 as a wifey.”

We’re so happy for this adorable couple!