Magnus White, U.S. Cycling Star, Dies At 17 After Being Hit By Vehicle During Training Ride

The cycling world is mourning the loss of a rising young star.

Magnus White, a member of the U.S. national team, died over the weekend after being hit by a vehicle during a training ride.

USA Cycling confirmed the sad news on Instagram, revealing that White was riding in his hometown of Boulder, Colo., ahead of a mountain bike championship scheduled in Scotland next month.

The post went on to laud White’s impressive sporting accomplishments while making a bittersweet note of the bright future he had ahead.

“White fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling. He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” the caption read. “He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, then went on to compete with the USA Cycling National Team for a full season of European Cyclocross racing and closed out the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He proudly represented the U.S. and the Boulder community at another Cyclocross World Championships in January of 2023 in Hoogerheide. The summer of 2023 marked a new chapter for White, where he earned a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team.”

USA Cycling offered heartfelt condolences to White’s loved ones, teammates and community, adding, “We ride for Magnus.”

The Colorado Highway Patrol told the New York Post that the teen was wearing a helmet while riding south on the shoulder of Highway 119 when a 23-year-old woman struck him from behind, throwing him from his bicycle. The driver was reportedly not injured while White succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The young cyclist is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.