Maisie Williams Debuts Shocking New Blonde ‘Do As ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends

Maisie Williams has a sick new hairdo!

The actress, who played Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones,” took to Instagram to show off her new blonde hair ahead of the epic show’s series finale on Sunday.

The British beauty captioned the shot with just one black heart emoji. Is Maisie’s new look a way of her saying goodbye from her “GoT” alter ego?!

The 22-year-old is naturally a brunette just like her “GoT” character she played for eight seasons.

But Maisie is no stranger to wild hairstyles! At the “Game of Thrones” red carpet premiere back in April, the actress turned heads by rocking a bright purple ‘do.

Maisie has also experimented with different hairstyles over the years, including stepping out with pink hair earlier this year.

What will Maisie’s next hairstyle be? It looks like we will just have to wait and see!