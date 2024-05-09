‘Making It In Manhattan,’ ‘On Safari’ & More New & Returning Series Heading To Bravo

A pair of new reality shows will soon be headed to Bravo!

NBCUniversal announced its new lineup of new and returning cable programming for the 2024-2025 season on Thursday, including two fresh Bravo originals.

The first is “Making It In Manhattan,” which will follow “a tight-knit group of friends navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood” in New York City, according to NBCU.

“While some hail from the spotlight of well-known families, others have created a legacy of their own, but they all are looking to thrive in the city that never sleeps,” a press release reads.

The second, “On Safari,” is “set in the heart of the South African Bush and explores the spectacular world of the most luxurious safari experiences, and the international group of guides who create once-in-a-lifetime moments for their adventure-seeking clientele.”

In addition to the new series, many Bravo favorites have been renewed for another season, including “Watch What Happens Live,” “Below Deck,” “Summer House,” “The Valley,” and many cities from the “Real Housewives” franchise.

NBCU also announced exciting new programming in store for its other cable networks. Here are just some of the original series coming to each!

USA Network

This summer, USA will debut “The Anonymous,” a social strategy competition series from the producers of Peacock’s “The Traitors.” According to a press release, the game is “played in two worlds: the real world, where players interact face to face, and also the digital world, where players communicate behind a mask of anonymity known as Anonymous Mode.”

E!

E! announced an untitled three-part docuseries featuring Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus. The project will follow her and her fiancé Wayne Deuce “as they navigate life, love and their upcoming nuptials,” per NBCU. “Between growing relationship tensions, Cori’s private struggles with lupus, and public backlash against their union, the couple is forced to make some tough decisions.”

SYFY

SYFY will debut a new original scripted series called “Revival” about a Wisconsin town where those who recently died rise from their graves.

When a police officer is “unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect,” a press release reads.

Oxygen True Crime

Oxygen True Crime has seven new series and specials on its slate, including “Dateline: The Smoking Gun,” “Philly Homicide,” “A Plan To Kill,” and “The Girl on the Milk Carton.”