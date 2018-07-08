Maks Chmerkovsky Shares His City Hall Wedding Video With Peta Murgatroyd On Their Anniversary – Watch Their Vows!

Before Maksim Chmerkovsky and Peta Murgatroyd said "I do" in front of 300 friends and family members last July, they privately tied the knot at New York City Hall!
To commemorate the one-year anniversary of their marriage, the "Dancing with the Stars" pros revealed that they officially became husband and wife at an intimate ceremony prior to their formal wedding.
"This was one of the most exciting days of my life!” Maks wrote alongside an Instagram video of his and Peta's City Hall ceremony. "Everything felt very festive. I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall, and it was [as] if New York City herself was marrying us."
In the video, Peta excitedly grinned as Maks said his vows, holding a bouquet of pink tulips in her right hand and her fiancé’s hand in her left. As he made his promises, a baby let out a quiet cry and a cell phone rang, but she barely noticed the tiny, eyes glued on her husband-to-be.
When the officiant pronounced them married, Maks and Peta wrapped their arms around each other for a romantic kiss, then followed it up with a series of sweet pecks.
"I can't believe it's been a year,” Maks continued in his caption. "I still can't believe you chose me. I can't believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life, and I promise to earn every second of your love. I love you @petamurgatroyd ❤️ Happy anniversary baby.”
Peta reflected on the anniversary in an Instagram post of her own.
"Today I married the man I fell in love with so many years ago," the New Zealand-born dancer wrote next to a photo of Maks kissing her cheek post-ceremony. "I knew he was the one. There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day. I love you @maksimc, this has been an incredible, outrageous year for us! I pray we are this happy for the rest of our lives. You're everything I knew you were."
Peta and Maks' lavish second ceremony was held at Oheka Castle in Long Beach, New York. The bride traded her blouse and wide-legged pants for an ivory ballgown; and Maks, who opted for a button-up shirt and white skinny jeans at City Hall, looked sharp in a white suit jacket and tie.
Many members of their "DWTS" family – including pros Val Chmerkovsky and Sharna Burgess, and celeb contestants Rumer Willis, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure – were present at the big event.