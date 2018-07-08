Maks Chmerkovsky Shares His City Hall Wedding Video With Peta Murgatroyd On Their Anniversary – Watch Their Vows!

Before Maksim Chmerkovsky and Peta Murgatroyd said "I do" in front of 300 friends and family members last July, they privately tied the knot at New York City Hall!

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of their marriage, the "Dancing with the Stars" pros revealed that they officially became husband and wife at an intimate ceremony prior to their formal wedding.

"This was one of the most exciting days of my life!” Maks wrote alongside an Instagram video of his and Peta's City Hall ceremony. "Everything felt very festive. I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall, and it was [as] if New York City herself was marrying us."

In the video, Peta excitedly grinned as Maks said his vows, holding a bouquet of pink tulips in her right hand and her fiancé’s hand in her left. As he made his promises, a baby let out a quiet cry and a cell phone rang, but she barely noticed the tiny, eyes glued on her husband-to-be.