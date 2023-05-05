Mama June Opens Up About Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Cancer: ‘It’s Been Hard’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mama June Shannon is opening up about her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s ongoing battle with adrenal carcinoma.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood on Friday, the “Mama June: Family in Crisis” star shared an update on her journey.

“She’s actually had two rounds of chemo she has a third round next week. This round she’s been sleepier, she’s been more tired. She has her bad days, she has her good days and like I told you as her mom, you know, it’s been hard on me so I can just imagine what she goes through you know on a daily. There are some days I’m emotional there’s some days that I don’t know how to deal with it and so I can just imagine how it is for her,” June said.

She also shared that she and her new husband, Justin Stroud, have been helping Anna get to treatment as some of her family rally’s around her.

“Me and Justin, we take her through chemo like you just have to you just have to be there for her. Me and Justin and the girls which is like Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica, and Eldridge, which is her boyfriend, are they only people that are there the rest of the family is not there. I tell people, they know what is going on. You have to live with that at the end of the day I know we’re here for her and I know my conscious is going to be clear if something happens,” she explained.

During the honest conversation, Mama June also revealed what she thinks about Alana “Honey Boo Boo’s” boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

“He is a good guy. They’ve been together 2 years. A lot of people think Alana is not supposed to have a boyfriend, but hello she is 17. She is a normal teenager they’re supposed to have boyfriends. A lot of people still look at Alana as that 6-year-old little girl and she’s not. She’s going to be 18, she’s graduating high school,” June said.

The 43-year-old says the upcoming season of the family’s hit reality series shows them at the most vulnerable they have ever been in front of the cameras and teases what fans can expect about her wedding, which will air on the show.

Mama also opened up about how she is doing in her three-year addiction recovery, and shared details about meeting Justin, who joined her for part of the sit-down.

“Mama June: Family Crisis“ returns to WE tv Friday, May 5 at 9pm ET/PT.