Mama June Wants Justin Stroud’s Mom To See Her ‘As June Shannon’ (Exclusive)

Mama June wants to build a relationship with Justin Stroud’s family.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip at “Mama June: Family Crisis,” June talks with her husband Justin about wanting to grow her bond with Justin’s mom and build a relationship with her.

“I have met Justin’s mom a couple times, but I think that she was starstruck. That she doesn’t look at me as June Shannon, she looks at me as Mama June from TV,” she says in the clip.

“I kinda want to get to know Justin’s mom and Justin’s mom to get to know me for me because I know she’s really important Justin,” she adds.

Access Hollywood recently spoke with Mama June, who opened up about her own family.

The reality star shared about her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s ongoing battle with adrenal carcinoma.

“She’s actually had two rounds of chemo she has a third round next week. This round she’s been sleepier, she’s been more more tired. She has her bad days, she has her good days and like I told you as her mom, you know, it’s it’s been hard on me so I can just imagine what she goes through you know on a daily. There are some days I’m emotional there’s some days that I don’t know how to deal with it and so I can just imagine how it is for her,” June said.

She also shared that she and her new husband, Justin Stroud, have been helping Anna get to treatment as some of her family rallies around her.

“Me and Justin, we take her through chemo like you just have to you just have to be there for her. Me and Justin and the girls which is like Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica, and Eldridge, which is her boyfriend, are they only people that are there the rest of the family is not there. I tell people, they know what is going on. You have to live with that at the end of the day I know we’re here for her and I know my conscious is going to be clear if something happens,” she explained.

The 43-year-old says the upcoming season of the family’s hit reality series shows them at the most vulnerable they have ever been in front of the cameras and teases what fans can expect about her wedding, which will air on the show.

Mama also opened up about how she is doing in her three-year addiction recovery, and shared details about meeting Justin, who joined her for part of the sit-down.

“Mama June: Family Crisis” airs Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.