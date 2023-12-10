Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dead At 29 Following Battle With Cancer

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has passed away.

Mama June Shannon announced the heartbreaking news that her eldest daughter has died at the age of 29 following a battle with cancer.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” Mama June penned on Instagram on Dec. 10 alongside a family photo.

Adding, “She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today.”

“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” she concluded.

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January.