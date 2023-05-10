Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Shares Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is sharing a health update with her followers.

The daughter of Mama June shared on her Instagram on Wednesday that she completed her third round of chemotherapy and said it’s “looking good.”

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up but overall it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

Back in March, it was revealed that the reality star was battling stage 4 cancer after she was initially diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January.

Access Hollywood recently caught up with Mama June in New York City and she shared how the family is handling her daughter’s diagnosis.

“She has her bad days, she has her good days and like I told you as her mom, you know, it’s been hard on me so I can just imagine what she goes through you know on a daily. There are some days I’m emotional there’s some days that I don’t know how to deal with it and so I can just imagine how it is for her,” June said.

Mama June added that her and new husband Justin Stroud have been driving Anna to treatment and other family members are also rallying around the 28-year-old for support.

“Me and Justin, we take her through chemo like you just have to you just have to be there for her. Me and Justin and the girls which is like Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica, and Eldridge, which is her boyfriend, are they only people that are there the rest of the family is not there. I tell people, they know what is going on. You have to live with that at the end of the day I know we’re here for her and I know my conscious is going to be clear if something happens,” she explained.

– Wayne Sampson