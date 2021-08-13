Man Arrested For Alleged Trespassing At Taylor Swift’s New York City Apartment Building

Taylor Swift may have avoided an unexpected visitor on Friday.

An alleged trespasser was arrested at the pop superstar’s apartment building in New York City just before 8 a.m., Access Hollywood has learned. A source close to the investigation tells Access that a man named Patrick Nissen has been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Nissen traveled to New York from his home state of Nebraska and allegedly entered the vestibule of the residence, the source adds. As of Friday afternoon Nissen remained in police custody and Taylor was not home at the time of the incident, per Access’ source.

According to reports, 28-year-old Nissen has allegedly professed his love for the “Folklore” songstress in multiple social media posts over the years.

An unverified Twitter account in Nissen’s name includes several tweets about Taylor and a bio calling her “one of those people I feel like I could connect with and fall in love with.”

The page has been seemingly inactive since 2015 and its most recent post reads, “Trying to be faithful after all I’ve been through I love @taylorswift13 she needs to come get me. I’m breaking down and freaking out.”

