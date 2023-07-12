Mandy Moore Catches Alleged Thief On Video Taking Package Outside Her Home

Mandy Moore spotted an alleged thief who appeared to have taken a package from her property.

The “This Is Us” alum shared the news on her Instagram story this week and explained that she saw the alleged perpetrator on what looked like home security footage.

“I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went. I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn’t delivered and then I found this video (which won’t load here for some reason),” she wrote, captioning a screenshot that seemingly depicted someone standing behind a big box that was leaning against the inside of her front gate.

“This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them,” Mandy continued, adding, “People are the WORST.”

The 39-year-old actress and singer lives in Los Angeles with husband Taylor Goldsmith and their sons, August, 2, and Oscar, 9 months. As of Tuesday, Mandy has yet to confirm further details about the incident but thankfully it seems she and her fam are safe and sound.

It’s understandable that the Emmy nominee would feel so protective over her home!

Mandy Moore’s Sweetest Family Moments View Gallery

Mandy has kept fans updated on the continuing construction on her abode, which she reportedly purchased more than six years ago and has been renovating ever since.

Just one day before revealing the alleged theft, the mom of two shared new peeks at the expanded kitchen and fresh paint colors for the boys’ rooms.

— Erin Biglow