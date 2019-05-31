Mandy Moore Serves Serious 2000s Nostalgia With The Ultimate Teenage Throwback

Yep, it’s official – Mandy Moore is still the queen of throwbacks!

The “This Is Us” star has long enjoyed giving fans a peek into her early days of stardom, but she might have topped herself this time.

On Friday, Mandy posted a screenshot from the September 2000 issue of TWIST magazine that featured her then-teenage (and then-blonde!) self on the cover.

WATCH: Mandy Moore Makes It To Everest Base Camp And Calls Trek A Journey She’ll ‘Never Forget’

While the actress and singer is still known for the bright-eyed charm that made her famous two decades ago, Mandy couldn’t help but point out a few things that might not have held up over the years.

“Yes that is a turtleneck underneath that zip-up cardigan. Oh the early 2000s,” she captioned the shot, alongside a shrugging emoji.

It’s not just the fashion choices that caught her eye, though. Mandy also took note of the advice she gave TWIST readers at the time, and admitted that she ended up having to teach herself the same lesson down the road.

“Also that quote. How did I somehow unlearn what I seemed to know at 16?” she wrote, referencing the mag’s cover line that cited her as saying, “You shouldn’t have to change for a guy.”

“Don’t worry, it took another 15 years but I figured it out,” Mandy added.

WATCH: Mandy Moore Reveals The Highlight Of Her Wedding Reception & You’ll Never Guess What It Was!

She certainly did. The 34-year-old married rocker husband Taylor Goldsmith in November, more than two years after ending an emotionally painful marriage with ex Ryan Adams. Now, Mandy couldn’t seem happier with the Dawes frontman and is living her own best life personally and professionally.

We love every era of Mandy, but there’s one question we’re still asking – does anyone else remember TWIST magazine?

— Erin Biglow