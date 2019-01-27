Mandy Moore, Rami Malek and more celebs were so excited about their SAG Award wins on Sunday that they practically sprinted to the stage!

After receiving Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for “This Is Us,” Mandy Moore was pumped AF and she ran (like ran, ran) to the stage to accept the award! The cast followed suit, but let’s be real, Mandy had like Olympic sprinter action going n.

Rami Malek also had a pep in his step after he won Best Actor in a Leading Role as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He quickly made his way to the stage with a classic walk/run! We see you, Rami!

Even Sandra Oh swiftly moved through the aisles to grab her award for Best Actress in a Drama Series!

But, one of our favorite reactions had to be Lupita Nyong’o after “Black Panther” won Best Cast in a Motion Picture. She was jumping with glee like nobody’s business! And so was Angela Bassett! It was probably the best thing ever.

Hey, we would probably do the same thing given the honor!