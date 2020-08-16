Mandy Moore Thanks Taylor Goldsmith For Trusting Her With His Heart In Gushing Post

Mandy Moore is feeling the love for her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The “This Is Us” star shared a beyond sweet tribute to her musician husband on Sunday in honor of his birthday.

“I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms,” Mandy began her caption.

“Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person. 2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything,” she finished off her post.

Mandy added a series of sweet photos from their life together as well as a couple fun childhood pics of Taylor.

The couple got hitched in 2018 in a surprise wedding at their home in Los Angeles, and Mandy has often gushed about the love she has for her hubby. Mandy told Access Hollywood in 2017 that she’s “ready to be a mom” and that her engagement to Taylor was super “romantic.”

Last year, Mandy also made a return to music with the support of her husband. Mandy dropped “Silver Landings,” her first new album in 11 years, which she co-wrote with Taylor.

It’s safe to say this match was made to be.

