Maren Morris Divorcing Husband Ryan Hurd After 5 Years of Marriage

Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Hurd.

In court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the “My Church” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split on Oct. 2.

The former couple, who share 3-year-old son Hayes, were married for five years.

According to the docs, Maren and the 36-year-old had a prenuptial agreement, which she is asking the court to uphold.

“The Middle” songstress is also seeking joint custody of their toddler and submitted the court required paperwork proving she successfully completed a four-hour parenting skills institute seminar for divorcing parents.

Ryan and Maren met in 2013 and started dating in 2015. They tied the knot in March 2018.

Despite their separation, the “Diamonds or Twine” singer praised his estranged wife on Instagram on Sept. 20, after she shared that her upcoming album will be a departure from her usual country roots.

“She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated. I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord. Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard. I’m so sick of watching my wife get the sh– kicked out of her by the internet. I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says,” he said. “Love you, MM. Keep on keepin’ on.”

In March, he also celebrated their fifth anniversary, sharing a photo from their big day and writing, “Favorite picture in our house. Happy 5 years, MM. Lots of music, lots of places, lots of great times and a baby. It’s been the greatest. Blessings to each and every one of you. Give your person a big hug and tell ‘em you love them today.”

“That was a damn fun wedding,” Maren commented on the post.

The duo has not publicly commented on their breakup as of Oct. 17.