Maren Morris Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan Hurd: ‘See You In 2020, Little One’

Surprise! Maren Morris is singing for two.

The country star announced her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Maren posed with husband Ryan Hurd while cradling her growing bump in a dreamy photo, and shared a bit of humor when revealing a major detail about their new addition.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” she wrote, nodding to her smash LP “Girl” which topped Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart earlier this year.

The 29-year-old’s happy hubby also took to social media with excitement for parenthood, gushing over Maren and their budding family alongside a romantic pair of black-and-white shots.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020,” the singer, 32, joked in his caption, explaining that he’d been waiting his “entire” life for a perfect opportunity to drop the “Seinfeld” reference.

“Look at her…cannot believe life with this girl,” he continued of the mom-to-be.

This will be Maren and Ryan’s first child. The musicians tied the knot in 2018, five years after teaming up to co-write Tim McGraw’s hit song “Last Turn Home.” Their professional relationship later blossomed into a love connection, and the rest has been happily ever after.

Congrats to the happy soon-to-be trio!

— Erin Biglow