Maren Morris Flashes Her Baby Bump In Sexy Midriff Dress At 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Maren Morris is bumpin’ along in baby blue!

The mama-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous blue gown while walking the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet with her hubby, Ryan Hurd.

The 29-year-old star turned heads in a stunning gown that featured a cut-out midriff and puffy sleeves. Maren completed her chic look by parting her brunette locks down the middle and adding a pop of peach lipstick.

The color of the singer’s ensemble was quite fitting because she’s expecting a baby boy in March.

Meanwhile, her leading man kept it cool and casual in a black suit paired with an unbuttoned black shirt and black boots.

It’s no surprise that the soon-to-be parents brought their fashion A-Game to enjoy country’s biggest night!

Maren, who is the most-nominated artist at the annual award show, is set to kick off the big night with her supergroup The Highwomen. The epic girl group, which includes Maren, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, will perform with several top female performers in the genre’s history.

The “Girl” songstress announced just last month that she and Ryan were expecting their first kiddo.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Maren wrote on Instagram, referencing to her last album. “See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻”

Ryan echoed his wife’s excitement with his own Instagram post, writing, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!”

Earlier this week, Maren shared a sonogram video with fans of her little boy giving his parents a wave.

“I got a wave today,” the singer wrote alongside the sweet clip.