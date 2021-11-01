Mariah Carey Declares It’s Officially Time To Celebrate Christmas

Mariah Carey is getting into the holiday spirit!

The Queen of Christmas is crowning the beginning of the holiday season by declaring the Halloween celebrations to officially be over at midnight on Monday.

The singer wore a sparkly red gown in a video shared on her Twitter page where she grabs a red and white baseball bat to smash three pumpkins which are carved to read, “It’s Not Time” as her classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in the background.



She captioned the video by writing, “Read? Let’s Go! Along with a pumpkin and Christmas tree emoji.

Mariah ended her video with, “It’s Time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat is as pie…cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!

The legend also teased a November 5 upcoming announcement.

In a throwback interview with Access Hollywood from 2013, the pop icon confessed to wanting to switch around certain details on her classic holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — despite its decades-long success.

“Trust me, there’s so many parts I’m like, ‘Ugh, I hate that right there. Why did they make me keep that?'” she admitted, adding, “I have to look at that for what it is. As much as I want to go back and fix it and change it … But I feel like my little version from back then had something because I really meant it. Like, I am that girl.”



