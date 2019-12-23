Mariah Carey Releases ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Sing-Along With Ciara, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds And So Many More Celebs!!

Mariah Carey is making our holidays even merrier with this celebrity-packed sing-along to her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in honor of the iconic song’s 25th anniversary.

The video starts with Tyler Perry introducing the Christmas classic sitting by the piano jokingly mispronouncing Mariah’s name with some looks from Ryan Reynolds and James Corden.

As the song begins celebrities Katy Perry, Ciara, Laverne Cox, Missy Elliot, Ruby Rose, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Heidi Klum, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more begin lip singing and that’s just the first verse!

The new video features dozens of your favorite stars dancing and singing along to the song from Chance The Rapper, Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown, Normani and some legendary singers like Patti Labelle, Cyndi Lauper.

Mariah’s twins make an adorable appearance in the video too! Looking so grown up, 8-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan can be spotted at the end dancing along to their mom’s hit dressed in Christmas jammies rocking out in front of the tree.

Chance The Rapper dances in his kitchen with decorations and even makes a gingerbread house while snacking on some treats. Millie Bobbie Brown brings a blow-up snowman along for her lines.

Heidi Klum dancing around outside with palm trees in the background and she’s not the only star enjoying the warm weather. Diplo appears to be dancing on a pier with the ocean in the background.

John Travolta makes a cameo singing and playing with a Qantas toy plane in a room filled with toys that looks like it’s out of Santa’s workshop.

If you’re not able to catch all the celebrities in this amazing video, here’s a full list of everyone featured:

Ali Wong

Andy Cohen

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Bebe Rexha

Billy Eichner

Brandy

Bryan Tanaka

Chance The Rapper

Ciara

Cyndi Lauper

Da Brat & Nick Cannon

Dan Levy

Debbie Allen

Dev Hynes

Diplo

Floyd Mayweather

Heidi Klum

Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie

James Corden

Jamie Foxx

Jenna Dewan

Jennifer Hudson

Jermaine Dupri

John Travolta

Jojo Siwa

Jordan Buhat & Trevor Jackson

Jordin Sparks

Katy Perry

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Kenny G

Kerry Washington

Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian

Lacey Chabert

Laverne Cox

Maxwell

Millie Bobby Brown

Missy Elliott

Misty Copeland

Normani

Olivia Newton-John

Patti Labelle

Ruby Rose

Ryan Reynolds

Sebastian Maniscalco

Slick Rick The Ruler

Snoop Dogg

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer

Tommy Lee

Tracee Ellis Ross

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)