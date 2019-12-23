Mariah Carey Releases ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Sing-Along With Ciara, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds And So Many More Celebs!!

Mariah Carey is making our holidays even merrier with this celebrity-packed sing-along to her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in honor of the iconic song’s 25th anniversary.
The video starts with Tyler Perry introducing the Christmas classic sitting by the piano jokingly mispronouncing Mariah’s name with some looks from Ryan Reynolds and James Corden.
As the song begins celebrities Katy Perry, Ciara, Laverne Cox, Missy Elliot, Ruby Rose, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Heidi Klum, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more begin lip singing and that’s just the first verse!
The new video features dozens of your favorite stars dancing and singing along to the song from Chance The Rapper, Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown, Normani and some legendary singers like Patti Labelle, Cyndi Lauper.
Mariah’s twins make an adorable appearance in the video too! Looking so grown up, 8-year-olds Monroe and Moroccan can be spotted at the end dancing along to their mom’s hit dressed in Christmas jammies rocking out in front of the tree.
Chance The Rapper dances in his kitchen with decorations and even makes a gingerbread house while snacking on some treats. Millie Bobbie Brown brings a blow-up snowman along for her lines.
Heidi Klum dancing around outside with palm trees in the background and she’s not the only star enjoying the warm weather. Diplo appears to be dancing on a pier with the ocean in the background.
John Travolta makes a cameo singing and playing with a Qantas toy plane in a room filled with toys that looks like it’s out of Santa’s workshop.
If you’re not able to catch all the celebrities in this amazing video, here’s a full list of everyone featured:
Ali Wong
Andy Cohen
Anitta
Ariana Grande
Bebe Rexha
Billy Eichner
Brandy
Bryan Tanaka
Chance The Rapper
Ciara
Cyndi Lauper
Da Brat & Nick Cannon
Dan Levy
Debbie Allen
Dev Hynes
Diplo
Floyd Mayweather
Heidi Klum
Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie
James Corden
Jamie Foxx
Jenna Dewan
Jennifer Hudson
Jermaine Dupri
John Travolta
Jojo Siwa
Jordan Buhat & Trevor Jackson
Jordin Sparks
Katy Perry
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest
Kenny G
Kerry Washington
Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian
Lacey Chabert
Laverne Cox
Maxwell
Millie Bobby Brown
Missy Elliott
Misty Copeland
Normani
Olivia Newton-John
Patti Labelle
Ruby Rose
Ryan Reynolds
Sebastian Maniscalco
Slick Rick The Ruler
Snoop Dogg
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer
Tommy Lee
Tracee Ellis Ross
Trevor Noah
Tyler Perry
Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)