Mario Lopez And Elizabeth Berkley On Set Filming ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot: ‘It’s All Coming Together, People!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s almost time to go back to Bayside High School!

Mario Lopez teased the forthcoming “Saved by the Bell” revival for NBC’s streaming service Peacock with a behind-the-scenes video from set with co-star Elizabeth Berkley. If you look closely, some of the classic characters from the show are making appearances.

While sitting at a table in the iconic diner, where everyone hung out in the hit ’90s sitcom, Mario revealed, “We just shot our first scene, well not really our first scene, it was like a promo. He also pointed out, “There’s old-school Max.”

“Talk about being in a time machine!” Elizabeth gushed. “And I mean, I’m sorry, we look the same!” The pair then shared a sweet high-five as Mario said, “We’re all having fun!”

Mario also shared a selfie alongside Elizabeth from the cast’s recent table read. The pair will reprise their respective roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the sitcom, which will also feature “Champions” alum Josie Totah.

“Here’s a little sneak peek of me with my girl Elizabeth Berkley looking over my head at this weekend’s table read,” he said. “It’s all coming together, people! Can’t wait for you to check it out!”

But they aren’t the only original cast members returning for the reboot. Mario confirmed to Access Hollywood that Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will also be involved in the upcoming project.

The untitled series will premiere on Peacock, which is set to launch in April.

— Gabi Duncan