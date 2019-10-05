Mario Lopez And Kids Have Epic Family Night Out With The Rock, Hulk Hogan And More At WWE Event

It was a fun night out for the Lopez family!

Mario Lopez took his two older kiddos, Dominic and Gia, to the star-studded WWE 20th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The Access Hollywood host and his two little ones all sported wrestling merch as the gang struck some serious poses on the red carpet.

Mario and wife Courtney’s 6-year-old son even got to show off his wrestler muscles with WWE legend Hulk Hogan!

“My childhood hero with my children. Wow…,” Mario captioned a series of snaps of the wrestling icon posing with his kiddos on Instagram.

But the fun didn’t stop there!

Once inside the event, the Lopez fam bam got to hang out Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, who was making his epic return to the ring that night.

“We went one on one with the Great One… ” Mario wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics and videos from their time with the actor.

The Rock made the crowd, including Mario’s kiddos, really go wild with his epic appearance at the premiere of “WWE Smackdown” on FOX.

Talk about a fun family night out!