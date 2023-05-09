Mario Lopez Experiences Labor Pain & Contraction Simulation Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Mario Lopez is switching spots with his wife this Mother’s Day and getting a first hand look at what it feels like for pregnant mothers to experience labor pains.

Mario was joined by his wife, Courtney Lopez, on Wednesday’s “Access Daily” and had a chance to be hooked up to an electrical machine to simulate what labor and contractions feel like.

“Can I get an epidural?” Mario, who shares his three children with his wife, joked. “I’m nervous.”

During the process, the host experienced the first two stages of childbirth from a machine operated by Dr. Linda Sayyad from FeminoCentric Physical Therapy & Wellness.

At first, Mario seems to handle the pressure well.

“At this stage of my contractions you were getting a massage,” Courtney joked.

As the doctor turned up the heat, Mario started to sweat.

“Hold on, hold on, I don’t want to be touched. I’m trying to deal with his,” he told his wife who was trying to console him as his breathing started to get heavier.

Once he reached level 8, he moved to an exercise ball. “Ohhhh!” he said as he felt a fake contraction. “Wow, this happens for hours?”

“Do you still want to have a fourth kid?” Courtney asked.

As he reached level 12 he conceded.

“That is awful. That’s awful. Wow that is awful right there,” he groaned.

Watch Access Daily on Wednesday for more Mother’s Day fun!